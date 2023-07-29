Legendary Edinson Cavani has decided on a new club

Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani has made the decision to return to South America, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the player has reached an agreement with "Valencia" for an early termination of his contract. As a result, the forward has become a free agent and will be able to join another club on a free transfer. It is expected that Cavani will move to the Argentine club "Boca Juniors."

The 36-year-old Cavani played for "Valencia" since 2022. He joined the Spanish club from "Manchester United" as a free agent. In total, Cavani played 28 matches for "Valencia" in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing two assists. Previously, he also played for "Danubio," "Palermo," "Napoli," and "Paris Saint-Germain."

Cavani is a 6-time champion of France (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20), a 4-time winner of the French Cup (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18), a 5-time winner of the French League Cup (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18), and a 7-time winner of the French Super Cup (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), as well as the winner of the Italian Cup in the 2011/2012 season.

Cavani has been playing for the Uruguayan national team since 2008. He has represented the Uruguayan national team in 136 matches, scoring 58 goals and providing 17 assists, while also receiving 16 yellow and one red card.