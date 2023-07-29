RU RU
Main News Legendary Edinson Cavani has decided on a new club

Legendary Edinson Cavani has decided on a new club

Football news Today, 09:30
Legendary Edinson Cavani has decided on a new club Photo: Edinson Cavani's Instagram/Author Unknown

Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani has made the decision to return to South America, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the player has reached an agreement with "Valencia" for an early termination of his contract. As a result, the forward has become a free agent and will be able to join another club on a free transfer. It is expected that Cavani will move to the Argentine club "Boca Juniors."

The 36-year-old Cavani played for "Valencia" since 2022. He joined the Spanish club from "Manchester United" as a free agent. In total, Cavani played 28 matches for "Valencia" in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing two assists. Previously, he also played for "Danubio," "Palermo," "Napoli," and "Paris Saint-Germain."

Cavani is a 6-time champion of France (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20), a 4-time winner of the French Cup (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18), a 5-time winner of the French League Cup (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18), and a 7-time winner of the French Super Cup (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), as well as the winner of the Italian Cup in the 2011/2012 season.

Cavani has been playing for the Uruguayan national team since 2008. He has represented the Uruguayan national team in 136 matches, scoring 58 goals and providing 17 assists, while also receiving 16 yellow and one red card.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Valencia Boca Juniors LaLiga Spain Primera Nacional Argentina
Popular news
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news 27 july 2023, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news 27 july 2023, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news 26 july 2023, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news 25 july 2023, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news 24 july 2023, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news 23 july 2023, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:55 Atalanta announce record transfer deal Football news Today, 09:42 Shakhtar named a new price for goalkeeper Trubin, who wants to buy Inter Football news Today, 09:42 Lazio in talks to sign Manchester United star Football news Today, 09:30 Legendary Edinson Cavani has decided on a new club Football news Today, 09:19 Ronaldo extended the goalless streak and committed an ugly act Football news Today, 09:15 Chelsea want to buy a talented French midfielder Football news Today, 08:55 Real Madrid have decided on a new transfer strategy for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 08:51 Manchester City extend the contract with the main defender Football news Today, 07:00 Buffon still ends with football Football news Today, 06:00 Ancelotti appreciated the blow to Real Madrid due to the departure of Benzema
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Fortuna vs Hertha 29 July 2023 Football Today Molenbeek vs Genk: predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Fluminense vs Santos 29 July 2023 Football 30 july 2023 Antwerp vs Cercle Brugge predictions and betting tips on July 30, 2023 Football 30 july 2023 Gent vs Kortrijk predictions and betting tips on July 30, 2023 Football 30 july 2023 Brugge vs Mechelen predictions and betting tips on July 30, 2023 Football 30 july 2023 St. Truiden v Standard Liege predictions and betting tips on July 30, 2023 Football 31 july 2023 Aarhus vs Nordsjaelland predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football 31 july 2023 Malmo FF vs Varnamo predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football 31 july 2023 Sirius vs AIK: predictions and betting tips on the Allsvenskan match on July 31, 2023