Copenhagen vs Manchester City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel
On Tuesday, February 13, the premier European club tournament, the UEFA Champions League, returns. On the inaugural match day, two games are scheduled, among which is the clash between Copenhagen and Manchester City.
Copenhagen vs Manchester City: what to know about the match?
Copenhagen found themselves in a rather challenging group with Bayern Munich, Galatasaray, and Manchester United. The Danish club could only hope for at least third place and a berth in the Europa League playoffs, but they exceeded expectations. Copenhagen played to draws twice, once each against the German and Turkish clubs. With a lone victory over United, they needed to defeat Galatasaray at home in the final group stage match, which they successfully accomplished (1:0), thus advancing to the knockout stage.
Manchester City was considered one of the main contenders for the tournament even before the start, which they proved during the group stage by winning all six matches. Their quartet was not particularly challenging, facing RB Leipzig, Young Boys, and Red Star Belgrade.
The head-to-head statistics between these clubs amount to four matches. In the 2008/09 season, they met in the Europa League Round of 16, with the match in Denmark ending in a 2-2 draw and in England with a 2-1 victory in favor of the "Cityzens". The latest encounters between these teams occurred during the group stage of the 2022/23 Champions League season, where in Manchester, the "Citizens" suffered a crushing 0-5 defeat, while in Denmark, they played to a goalless draw.
Copenhagen vs Manchester City: when and where the match will take place
The first match between these teams will take place in the Danish capital, København, at the "Parken" arena. The referee will kick off the game at 21:00 Central European Time.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
- Los Angeles 12:00
- New York 15:00
- Panama 15:00
- Toronto 15:00
- Port of Spain 16:00
- London 20:00
- Yaoundé 21:00
- Abuja 21:00
- Cape Town 22:00
Copenhagen vs Manchester City: where to watch the match online
Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.
- Australia - Stan Sport
- Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+
- Canada - DAZN
- Kenya - SuperSport
- New Zealand - beIN
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- South Africa - SuperSport
- Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
- United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+
- United States - CBS, Paramount+, ViX
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN
- Angola - SuperSport
- Anguilla - Flow Sports
- Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports
- Bahamas - Flow Sports
- Barbados - Flow Sports
- Belize - ESPN Norte
- Botswana - SuperSport
- British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports
- Cayman Islands - Flow Sports
- China - CCTV, iQIYI
- Dominica - Flow Sports
- Gambia - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- Grenada - Flow Sports
- Hong Kong - beIN
- India - Sony
- Ireland - RTE, Virgin, Livescore
- Israel - The Sports Channel
- Jamaica - Flow Sports
- Japan - WOWOW
- Lesotho - SuperSport
- Liberia - SuperSport
- Madagascar - SuperSport
- Malawi - SuperSport
- Mauritius - SuperSport
- Namibia - SuperSport
- Palestine - beIN
- Panama - Flow Sports
- Rwanda - SuperSport
- Saint Lucia - Flow Sports
- Sierra Leone - SuperSport
- Singapore - beIN
- South Sudan - beIN
- Sudan - SuperSport
- Tanzania - SuperSport
- Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports
- Zambia - SuperSport
- Zimbabwe - SuperSport