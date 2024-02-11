Copenhagen vs Manchester City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

On Tuesday, February 13, the premier European club tournament, the UEFA Champions League, returns. On the inaugural match day, two games are scheduled, among which is the clash between Copenhagen and Manchester City.

Copenhagen vs Manchester City: what to know about the match?

Copenhagen found themselves in a rather challenging group with Bayern Munich, Galatasaray, and Manchester United. The Danish club could only hope for at least third place and a berth in the Europa League playoffs, but they exceeded expectations. Copenhagen played to draws twice, once each against the German and Turkish clubs. With a lone victory over United, they needed to defeat Galatasaray at home in the final group stage match, which they successfully accomplished (1:0), thus advancing to the knockout stage.

Manchester City was considered one of the main contenders for the tournament even before the start, which they proved during the group stage by winning all six matches. Their quartet was not particularly challenging, facing RB Leipzig, Young Boys, and Red Star Belgrade.

The head-to-head statistics between these clubs amount to four matches. In the 2008/09 season, they met in the Europa League Round of 16, with the match in Denmark ending in a 2-2 draw and in England with a 2-1 victory in favor of the "Cityzens". The latest encounters between these teams occurred during the group stage of the 2022/23 Champions League season, where in Manchester, the "Citizens" suffered a crushing 0-5 defeat, while in Denmark, they played to a goalless draw.

Copenhagen vs Manchester City: when and where the match will take place

The first match between these teams will take place in the Danish capital, København, at the "Parken" arena. The referee will kick off the game at 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Copenhagen vs Manchester City: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

