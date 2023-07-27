RU RU
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad

Football news Today, 17:07
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad

In the first round match of the group stage of the Arab Club Champions Cup, Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia achieved a victory against Esperance from Tunisia with a score of 2-1.

In the middle of the first half, the scoring was opened by Usama Bugerra. In the 35th minute, the balance was restored by Abderrazak Hamdallah, assisted by the French striker Karim Benzema. At the beginning of the second half, the winning goal was scored by Benzema.

In the second round, Al-Ittihad will play at home against Club Sfaxien from Tunisia.

Esperance (Tunisia) - Al-Ittihad (Saudi Arabia) - 1:2 (1:1, 0:1)
Goals: Bugerra, 26 - 1:0, Hamdallah, 35 - 1:1, Benzema, 55 - 1:2

Esperance: Memeche, Ben Hamida, Ben Hammouda (Berrima, 61), Buchiba, Bugerra, Iwuala, Meriah, Ukhabi (Zaddem, 61), Umaru, Teka, Tugay.

Al-Ittihad: Grohe, Al-Olayyan, Bamsaud (Al-Nashri, 78), Coronado, Hamdallah, Hamed, Hawsawi (Al-Hawsawi, 46), Jota (Kante, 46), Romarinho (Al-Jamaan, 71), Sharahili, Benzema (Farhan, 71).

As a reminder, the 35-year-old Benzema transferred to Al-Ittihad in the summer transfer window as a free agent from Real Madrid.

