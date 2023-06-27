Juventus announced a contract extension with one of the leaders

The press service of Juventus, based in Turin, has announced on the official website that they have extended the contract with French midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The new agreement between the player and the Italian club will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Rabiot, 28, has been playing for Juventus since 2019. He has appeared in a total of 177 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists. He previously played for PSG and Toulouse. He has represented the French national team in 36 matches, scoring three goals and providing two assists. He is a 5-time French champion, Italian champion, 4-time winner of the French Cup, winner of the Italian Cup, 5-time winner of the French League Cup, 4-time winner of the French Super Cup, and winner of the Italian Super Cup.