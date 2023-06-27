EN RU
Main News Juventus announced a contract extension with one of the leaders

Juventus announced a contract extension with one of the leaders

Football news Today, 13:31
Juventus announced a contract extension with one of the leaders Photo: Juventus website / Unknown

The press service of Juventus, based in Turin, has announced on the official website that they have extended the contract with French midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The new agreement between the player and the Italian club will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Rabiot, 28, has been playing for Juventus since 2019. He has appeared in a total of 177 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists. He previously played for PSG and Toulouse. He has represented the French national team in 36 matches, scoring three goals and providing two assists. He is a 5-time French champion, Italian champion, 4-time winner of the French Cup, winner of the Italian Cup, 5-time winner of the French League Cup, 4-time winner of the French Super Cup, and winner of the Italian Super Cup.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Juventus Serie A Italy
Popular news
Manchester City buy 4-time Champions League winner Football news Today, 13:57 Manchester City buy 4-time Champions League winner
"Dynamo" Kyiv announced the return of the club legend Football news Today, 13:24 "Dynamo" Kyiv announced the return of the club legend
"Dynamo" Kyiv hinted at the return of the club legend Football news Yesterday, 16:33 "Dynamo" Kyiv hinted at the return of the club legend
Al Hilal sign Chelsea star defender Football news 25 june 2023, 14:14 Al Hilal sign Chelsea star defender
Ukraine snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship Football news 24 june 2023, 13:56 Ukraine snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship
Real Madrid have decided on the size of the offer for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe Football news 22 june 2023, 16:30 Real Madrid have decided on the size of the offer for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:15 Portugal in the 89th minute snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship Football news Today, 13:57 Manchester City buy 4-time Champions League winner Football news Today, 13:55 Andrea Pirlo became the head coach of the Italian club Football news Today, 13:42 Montenegrin "Budućnost" won the first match of the Champions League of the season 2023/2024 Football news Today, 13:31 Juventus announced a contract extension with one of the leaders Football news Today, 13:24 "Dynamo" Kyiv announced the return of the club legend Football news Today, 10:38 Turkish club will go to a friendly tournament in Russia Football news Today, 10:00 Ukraine has chosen the best referee of the season Football news Today, 09:31 Pirlo to head a second division club Football news Today, 09:00 There is a solid candidate for Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Football Today Croatia vs Romania predictions and betting tips on June 27, 2023 Football Today Spain vs Ukraine predictions and betting tips on June 27, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Czech Republic vs Israel predictions and betting tips on June 28, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 England vs Germany predictions and betting tips on June 28, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Switzerland vs France predictions and betting tips on June 28, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Italy vs Norway predictions and betting tips on June 28, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Internacional vs Independiente Medellin predictions and betting tips on June 29, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Racing Avellaneda vs Ñublense predictions and betting tips on June 29, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Corinthians vs Liverpool Montevideo predictions and betting tips Football 28 june 2023 Independiente del Valle vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on June 29, 2023