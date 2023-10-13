Italy vs Malta: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
October is the second month of Luciano Spalletti's work as the head coach of the Italian national team. At the beginning of September, the specialist took charge of the Scuadra Adzurra and in two matches against Northern Macedonia he scored four points. Ahead Italy will play against Malta - the main outsider of the group. Of the five matches of this qualification, the Maltese national team has lost all five, and the team's goal difference is 1:11.
The match between Italy and Malta will take place on Saturday, 14 October in Bari at the San Nicola Stadium. The referee's starting whistle will sound at 20:45 CET.
Below we have prepared for you information on where to watch this match in different countries of the world.
- Australia - Optus Sport
- Cameroon - SuperSport
- Canada - DAZN
- Kenya - SuperSport
- New Zealand - Sky Sport
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- South Africa - SuperSport
- Uganda - SuperSport
- United Kingdom - Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK
- United States - Fubo Sports Network, ViX
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN Sports
- Angola - SuperSport
- Anguilla - Csport.tv
- Antigua and Barbuda - Csport.tv
- Bahamas - Csport.tv
- Barbados - Csport.tv
- Botswana - SuperSport
- British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
- Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
- China - iQiyi
- Dominica - Csport.tv
- Fiji - Sky Sport
- Gambia - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- Grenada - Csport.tv
- India - Sony
- Ireland - Premier Sports
- Israel - Sport 1, Sport 2
- Jamaica - Csport.tv
- Kiribati - Sky Sport
- Lesotho - SuperSport
- Liberia - SuperSport
- Madagascar - SuperSport
- Malawi - SuperSport
- Marshall Islands - Sky Sport
- Mauritius - SuperSport
- Namibia - SuperSport
- Nauru - Sky Sport
- Palau - Sky Sport
- Palestine - beIN Sports
- Panama - Star+, Csport.tv
- Rwanda - SuperSport
- Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
- Samoa - Sky Sport
- Sierra Leone - SuperSport
- Singapore - StarHub
- Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
- South Sudan - beIN Sports
- Sudan - SuperSport
- Tanzania - SuperSport
- Tonga - Sky Sport
- Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
- Tuvalu - Sky Sport
- Zambia - SuperSport Premier
- Zimbabwe - SuperSport