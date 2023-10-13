Italy vs Malta: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

October is the second month of Luciano Spalletti's work as the head coach of the Italian national team. At the beginning of September, the specialist took charge of the Scuadra Adzurra and in two matches against Northern Macedonia he scored four points. Ahead Italy will play against Malta - the main outsider of the group. Of the five matches of this qualification, the Maltese national team has lost all five, and the team's goal difference is 1:11.

The match between Italy and Malta will take place on Saturday, 14 October in Bari at the San Nicola Stadium. The referee's starting whistle will sound at 20:45 CET.

Below we have prepared for you information on where to watch this match in different countries of the world.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - DAZN

Kenya - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK

United States - Fubo Sports Network, ViX

