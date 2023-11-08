It became known whether Aspas will be punished for rowdy behavior after the La Liga match

According to Relevo, Celta captain and striker Iago Aspas will definitely escape punishment for his behavior in the game with Sevilla. The meeting took place as part of the 12th round of the Spanish Championship and was recorded as a 1:1 draw.

The source reports that Aspas will go unpunished for two reasons.

The fact is that this episode was not recorded by the chief referee in the match report. The second reason is that the referees' technical committee (CTA) did not file a formal complaint against the striker's actions. Thus, the football player will definitely not receive either disqualification or monetary punishment.

In this match, Celta spent the last half hour in the minority, but the team had the opportunity to equalize in stoppage time.

The referee awarded a penalty to Sevilla after Jesus Navas pulled Jörgen Larsen's arm. After watching video replays, the referee reversed his decision and ended the game. As Aspas was leaving the field, he knocked down the VAR monitor.

After 12 rounds of La Liga, Celta are in 18th place in the standings.