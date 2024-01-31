Iran defeated Syria in a penalty shootout and advanced to the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 14:02
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Iran and Syria clashed in the Round of 16 of the Asian Cup. The Iranian national team entered the match as the favorite, but the encounter proved to be far from an easy stroll for the higher-ranked team.

In the first half, the nominal hosts predictably asserted territorial dominance, controlling possession and testing the opponent's goal more frequently. In the 34th minute, Iran earned the right to take a penalty, which was converted by Mehdi Taremi.

After the break, Iran continued its dominance, but things did not go as planned for the team. In the 62nd minute, Syrians unexpectedly leveled the score: Omar Khribin restored parity in the match by successfully converting a penalty kick.

While this development had little impact on the overall flow of the game, Syria not only managed to avoid conceding a second goal but also gained a numerical advantage. In injury time, Taremi became the antagonist for Iranian fans, leaving his team with ten players after receiving a second yellow card.

The game transitioned into the customary overtimes, typical of the Asian Cup. After two goalless extra-time periods, the winner had to be determined through a penalty shootout, the third in the playoff series.

To be precise, it was the Iranians who took the penalty kicks, converting all of their attempts. Syria missed one penalty, leading to their elimination from the tournament.

In the quarter-finals, the Iranian national team will face Japan. The match is scheduled for February 3rd.

Asian Cup, Round of 16
Iran - Syria - 1:1 5:3 on penalties
Goals: Taremi 34' (penalty) - Khribin 62' (penalty)
Dismissal: Taremi 90+1 (second yellow card)

