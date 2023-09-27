Inter Miami coach spoke about the special interest of fans in Messi

Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino drew attention to fans who come to the team's matches only because of the presence of Argentine striker Lionel Messi.

Martino noted that if Messi had not been part of Inter Miami, there would not have been such interest in the team's injured players. He noted that he is usually rarely asked about the condition of Gregor or Mota, since all the attention is focused on the best player in the world.

“The presence of Messi can change the preparation of the opponent, so I don’t want to divulge this information if it is possible to keep it secret.

I am well aware that Messi's presence is a key factor for many fans when deciding whether or not to buy tickets to matches. However, it is important to understand the complexity of managing a team if you constantly think about the wishes and expectations of the fans, especially given the large number of matches that the team plays in a short period of time,” he said.

Let us remember that Messi moved to the USA last summer.