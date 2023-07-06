EN RU
Main News House of PSG president raided

Football news Today, 03:00
House of PSG president raided Photo: PSG Twitter

Police from the Central Directorate for Combating Organized Crime raided the home of Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Such measures were called in connection with the suspicions of a billionaire in corruption, writes RMC Sport.

According to the source, police officers were waiting for Al-Khelaifi near his plane ahead of a press conference to announce the appointment of a new head coach.

The publication notes that Al-Khelaifi decided to cooperate with the authorities and provided access to his house.

On July 5, a press conference was held at which the president of PSG announced the departure of head coach Christophe Galtier. Also that evening, he introduced a new head coach - the Spaniard Luis Enrique.

Last season, PSG under the leadership of Galtier won the French championship, but completely failed in the European arena.

Luis Enrique was left without work after the World Cup in Qatar, which took place at the end of 2022. There he managed the Spanish national team.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
