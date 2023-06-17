Holland's goal did not save Norway from defeat in the Euro 2024 qualifier

In the qualifying match for the UEFA Euro 2024, the Norwegian national team lost to the Scottish national team with a score of 1-2 on their home ground.

In the middle of the second half, Erling Haaland opened the scoring from a penalty, but in the final moments of the match, Scotland secured the victory with goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean.

With nine points, Scotland is leading Group A in the tournament standings, while Norway sits in third place with one point.

Norway - Scotland - 1:2 (0:0)

Goals: Holland, 11 (from the penalty spot) - 1:0, Dykes, 87 - 1:1, McLean, 89 - 1:2

Norway: Nyland, Ruud, Strømberg, Estigarribia, Meling, Eikrem (Thorstvedt, 84), Berge (Larsen, 84), Edegor, Solbakken (Berge, 63), Sorloth (Elyounoussi, 79), Haaland (Dæhli, 84).

Scotland: Gunn, Hickey, Tierney (Cooper, 65), Hendry, Porteous (McLean, 79), Robertson, McGregor (Gilmour, 78), McTominay, McGinn (Hayes, 90), Christie (Armstrong, 79), Dykes.