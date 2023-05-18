Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola, will face Inter Milan for the fifth time in his coaching career.

The teams will meet on June 10th in the UEFA Champions League final.

In all previous encounters, Guardiola competed against Inter Milan as the coach of FC Barcelona. Two matches ended in victories, one was a draw, and there was one defeat.

In the semi-final of the Champions League, Manchester City defeated Real Madrid with a score of 4-0.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan emerged victorious against AC Milan in the other semi-final with an aggregate score of 3-0.