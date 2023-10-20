RU RU NG NG
Football news
German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder

Club football returns after the international break. In the eighth round of the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund hosted Werder Bremen.

In the first 45 minutes, Borussia created several opportunities, but they couldn't convert them into goals. In the 32nd minute, Marco Reus had a good chance to open the scoring but missed the target as the ball went wide of the post.

After the break, the situation remained largely the same. Borussia continued to press, and this time, they succeeded in turning their pressure into a goal. In the 67th minute, Emre Can spotted Brandt's opening and delivered a beautiful pass to him. Julian controlled the ball and chipped it over the goalkeeper.

The "Yellow and Blacks" held on to their minimal lead, securing a victory in the eighth round of the Bundesliga. Dortmund now has 20 points and temporarily takes the top spot.

Bundesliga. Eighth Round

Borussia Dortmund - Werder - 1:0
Goals: 1:0 - 67 Brandt

