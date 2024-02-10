Gareth Southgate could extend his contract and remain with the team until the World Cup

The Football Association of England is keen on retaining Gareth Southgate as the head coach of the national team after the European Championship, scheduled for this summer, as reported by BBC.

Previously, it was anticipated that Southgate would depart after the final stages of the tournament, which will be held in Germany. However, the 53-year-old coach himself does not rule out the possibility of staying in his role until the 2026 World Cup.

During the UEFA Nations League draw, held on Thursday in Paris, Gareth Southgate stated:

"We need to see how the summer goes. It's quite straightforward. In my view, I know what we're capable of achieving in the summer, I know what my own criteria of success will be, and beyond that, I'm not thinking about anything else. Ultimately, we have to play well, and you have to make the best decisions for everybody. I won't be able to make that decision until after the tournament."

The Football Association has been impressed by how Southgate has changed the perception of the England team on and off the field since he took charge. He replaced Sam Allardyce, initially on a temporary basis, in 2016, and in 2021, he signed a contract to remain as the coach of the England team until December 2024.

In the same year, he led the England team to the final of Euro 2020, which is the best result for the team in 55 years. In 2018, he guided the team to the semifinals of the World Cup for the first time in 28 years, and at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, they reached the quarterfinals, losing to the finalists France with a score of 2-1.

England has won 57 out of 91 matches under Southgate's leadership, with 14 defeats and 20 draws.

It is unlikely that there will be any serious contract negotiations with Southgate until the conclusion of Euro, but if he does decide he wants to stay, it seems the Football Association would be happy to accommodate his wish.

If Southgate remains after the expiration of his current contract in December, he will surpass the record of Sir Bobby Robson, the third-longest-serving manager of the England team, behind only Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Walter Winterbottom.