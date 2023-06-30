Gareth Bale received the Order of the British Empire

Former Wales striker Gareth Bale has been made an MBE.

The award was presented to the ex-footballer by Prince William of Wales.

“It is a great honor for me to receive the Order of the British Empire from the Prince of Wales. A very special morning surrounded by so many incredible and inspiring people,” Bale tweeted.

Bale, 33, played for Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Los Angeles when he was a footballer. He made 111 appearances for Wales and scored 41 goals. 3x Spanish Champion, Spanish Cup Winner, Spanish Super Cup Winner, 5x Champions League Winner, 2x UEFA Super Cup Winner, 4x Club World Cup Winner, MLS Cup Winner.