Main News Football news Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele

Football news Today, 16:09
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele Photo: https://twitter.com/PesindeyizApp

Galatasaray is seeking to terminate the loan of midfielder Ndombele, who joined the Turkish club from Tottenham during the summer transfer window, according to Fotospor.

Sources indicate that the main reason for this decision is the unprofessionalism of the 26-year-old French player. When Galatasaray loaned Tanguy from Tottenham in early September, he arrived at the new team carrying excess weight – his body fat index was 20% while the norm is 11-12%. Ndombele needed to lose six kilograms, but after one and a half months, the situation regarding his excess weight did not improve.

Due to this, the Turkish club intends to terminate the loan of the French midfielder prematurely. Ndombele has played only seven matches for Galatasaray and has not registered any goals or assists.

In July 2019, it was announced that Ndombele was transferring to the English club Tottenham Hotspur. The transfer fee amounted to approximately £63 million, making the Frenchman the most expensive signing in the club's history. On August 10, 2019, he made his debut for the new club in a Premier League match against Aston Villa, in which he scored a goal on the 73rd minute, marking his first goal for "Spurs" and his first in the Premier League.

Ndombele played 91 matches for Tottenham in all competitions and scored 10 goals. With the arrival of head coach Antonio Conte in November 2021, Tanguy lost his place in the starting lineup.

There were attempts to return to top-level football with Lyon and Napoli, but in both teams, he failed to become a regular. The loan to Galatasaray is already his third since his transfer to Tottenham.

Related teams and leagues
Galatasaray Tottenham Super Lig Turkey Premier League England
