"Freiburg" secured a confident victory in the Bundesliga.

In the 33rd round of the German Bundesliga, "Freiburg" achieved a 2-0 victory over "Wolfsburg" at their home stadium.

The hosts secured the win with goals from Christian Günter and Nils Petersen.

With 59 points, "Freiburg" currently occupies the fifth position in the Bundesliga standings, while "Wolfsburg" remains in seventh place with 49 points.

"Freiburg" - "Wolfsburg" - 2:0 (0:0)

Goals: Günter, 71 - 1:0, Petersen, 75 - 2:0

"Freiburg": Flekken, Günter, Lienhart, Schmid, Schallai, Weißhaupt, Hefler, Grifo, Eggestein, Doan, Höler.

"Wolfsburg": Kastels, Bornauw, van de Ven, Gilavogi, Baku, Kaminski, Arnold, Gerhardt, Nmecha, Wimmer, Wind.

