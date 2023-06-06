Frank de Boer takes over the Arab club (photo)

Arab soccer club Al Jazeera has announced the appointment of Frank de Boer as head coach.

According to the club's website, the 53-year-old Dutchman signed a two-year contract that will take effect July 1.

Last season, the team finished fifth in the UAE championship.

Recall that previously the young specialist worked with the Dutch national team, but left it after the defeat against the Czech Republic (0:2) in the 1/8 finals of Euro 2020.