Former England midfielder retires at 33

The press service of Watford announced on the official website that midfielder Tom Cleverley has retired.

The football player made this decision due to another injury. It is expected that he will get a job in the structure of the club.

Cleverley, 33, has been with Watford since 2017. In total, he made 181 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and providing 15 assists. Previously played for Manchester United, Leicester, Wigan, Aston Villa and Everton. He made 13 appearances for the England national team and provided three assists. Champion of England, 2-time winner of the Super Cup of England.