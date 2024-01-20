Former Bangladesh player banned for two years for violating the Anti-Corruption Code

Allrounder Nasir Hossain, 32, is to serve a two-year suspension with a six-month suspension from all kits of cricket, the ICC said.

Hossain was charged with violating the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code, which the cricketer admitted.

The Bangladesh allrounder pleaded guilty to three offences, which include:

he failed to inform the Anti-Corruption Commissioner about receiving a gift worth more than $750 (iPhone 12)

failed or refused to cooperate with the investigation into possible corrupt behaviour, including the refusal to fully provide all requested information.

It may be recalled that Nasir Hossain played for the Bangladesh national team in different formats from 2011 to 2018. During that time, the player scored 2,695 runs and took 39 wickets.

