Fiorentina broke into the top 3 most successful teams in Europe in 2023

In the seventh round of the Italian Championship, Fiorentina hosted the modest Cagliari and achieved a crushing victory with a score of 3:0.

Statisticians estimate that the Florentine team has already scored 83 goals in all competitions in 2023.

Interestingly, according to this indicator, the Violets unexpectedly entered the top three among all teams from the top 5 leagues in Europe. Only English champion Manchester City, which scored 109 goals, and Real Madrid, which scored 92 goals, are higher in scoring.

The top 5 clubs in the top 5 leagues by number of goals scored is as follows:

1. Manchester City - 109;

2. Real Madrid - 92;

3. Fiorentina - 83;

4. Manchester United - 81;

5. Bayern - 80.

After seven rounds, Fiorentina is in fifth place in the Serie A standings with 14 points.

In the next match, Vincenzo Italiano's team will play against the Hungarian Ferencvaros in the Conference League. The meeting will take place on October 5.