FIFA will pay compensation to two La Liga teams for injuries their players received in national team
Spanish clubs Almeria and Celta Vigo are seeking compensation from FIFA in connection with injuries to two of their players, Ibrahim Kone and Joseph Aidoo, received while playing for their national teams.
According to FIFA's Club Protection Scheme, clubs are entitled to payments if players are injured during national team matches played on the international calendar until July 31 of the following year.
Each club will be paid €7.5 million for each injured player. This amount is expected to be paid over the course of the year, with daily payments of €20,548 being made into the club's account.
Joseph Aidoo suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon while playing for Ghana, while Ibrahima Kone suffered an ankle injury while playing for Mali.
