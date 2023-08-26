Fenerbahce announced the transfer of the Croatian national team goalkeeper

The press service of Istanbul's "Fenerbahçe" has announced on their official website the transfer of goalkeeper Dominik Livaković from Zagreb's "Dinamo".

The Turkish club paid €6.65 million for the player, and this amount could increase by an additional €950,000 through bonuses. The Croatian goalkeeper has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

28-year-old Livaković played for Zagreb's "Dinamo" since the summer of 2025. He joined the club from NK Zagreb. The transfer fee amounted to €625,000. He played a total of 290 matches for "Dinamo" in all competitions, conceding 233 goals. He kept clean sheets in 135 matches. With "Dinamo", Livaković won the Croatian league title six times in the seasons 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23. He also won the Croatian Cup twice in the seasons 2017–18, 2020–21, and claimed the Croatian Super Cup three times in 2019, 2022, and 2023.

Livaković has been playing for the Croatian national team since 2017. He has played a total of 45 matches for the Croatian national team, conceded 50 goals, and received three yellow cards. He kept clean sheets in 13 matches. As a part of the Croatian national team, Livaković won the silver medal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the bronze medal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.