Failed to score a goal. Messi played against his home club for the first time in his career

During the nocturnal hours in Miami, a distinctive friendly match unfolded. The legendary Lionel Messi, donning the colors of Inter Miami, engaged for the first time in his illustrious career against his native club, Newell's Old Boys.

The match concluded in a 1-1 draw. For the MLS side, the 64th minute witnessed a goal from the Haitian national team forward, Shanyder Borgelin, while for the Argentine contingent, Franco Dias leveled the score in the 83rd minute.

Lionel Messi graced the starting lineup, contributing a commendable 60 minutes on the field. The recipient of the 2023 Golden Ball had several opportunities to find the net, yet precision eluded him.

Lionel Messi is 36 years old.pic.twitter.com/TLgGRFbr3B — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 16, 2024

Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez also featured in the starting eleven for Inter Miami. The Spaniard played a solid 72 minutes, while Suarez, akin to Messi, was replaced at the 60th minute mark.

Friendly Match

Inter Miami 1-1 Newell's Old Boys

Goals: Borgelin 64 – Dias 83