Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents

The matches of the fourth round of the Europa League took place on November 9th. In Group A, West Ham hosted Olympiacos, while in Group B, AEK faced Marseille.

West Ham 1-0 Olympiacos

In the first half, the hosts dominated possession and were sharper in attack, yet neither side managed to find the net. The situation remained largely unchanged after the break, with Olympiacos adopting a defensive stance and West Ham seeking success through positional attacks. The decisive goal came in the 75th minute, courtesy of Lucas Paqueta, and after a brief VAR review, the referees confirmed its validity.

West Ham secured a narrow 1-0 victory, claiming the top spot in Group A with nine points.

AEK 0-1 Marseille

In the initial period, Marseille controlled the proceedings on the football field and capitalized on their advantage with a goal from Mbemba in the 25th minute. The dynamics shifted in the second half as AEK intensified their efforts to level the score. However, the French team maintained their lead. In the final minutes of the match, Marseille doubled their lead. Ismaila Sarr put the match to bed.

Marseille collected eight points, reclaiming the top position in Group B.