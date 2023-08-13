RU RU
Main News Eintracht and Wolfsburg score 13 goals for two in German Cup matches

Football news Today, 11:45
Eintracht and Wolfsburg score 13 goals for two in German Cup matches Photo: Instagram "Eintracht" / Author unknown

Two matches in the round of 32 of the German Cup involving Bundesliga clubs have concluded. "Wolfsburg" achieved a resounding victory over Berlin's "Maccabi" with a score of 6:0, while "Eintracht" Frankfurt dismantled "Lokomotive" from Leipzig with a score of 7:0.

"Maccabi" Berlin (fifth division) - "Wolfsburg" (Bundesliga) - 0:6 (0:2, 0:4)
Goals: 0:1 - 8 Nmecha, 0:2 - 9 Wint, 0:3 - 53 Tiago Tomas, 0:4 - 57 Gerhardt, 0:5 - 79 Baku, 0:6 - 89 Tiago Tomas.

"Wolfsburg": Castells, Mele, Tziger, Lakroua, Rogerio (Koza, 69), Gerhardt, Cherny (Baku, 60), Svansberg (Arnold, 46), Kaminski (Wimmer, 60), Nmecha (Tiago Tomas, 43), Wint.

"Lokomotive" Leipzig (fourth division) - "Eintracht" Frankfurt (Bundesliga) - 0:7 (0:1, 0:6)
Goals: 0:1 - 37 Kolo-Muani, 0:2 - 58 Getze, 0:3 - 66 Marmush, 0:4 - 73 Dina-Ebimbe, 0:5 - 76 Ngankam, 0:6 - 87 Ngankam, 0:7 - 90 Dina-Ebimbe.

"Lokomotive" Leipzig: Dogan, Wilton, Sirkh, Ballo, Grim (Adigo, 61), Piplitsa, Abderrahman, Held (Zimmer, 80), Attilgan (Siakam-Tchokoten, 77), Dombrov (Arslan, 78), Ziane.

"Eintracht" Frankfurt: Trapp, Buta (Ngankam, 75), Hasebe, Koch, Paco (Tuta, 69), Max, Getze (Heuge, 65), Schiri, Dina-Ebimbe, Lindstrom (Larsson, 75), Kolo-Muani (Marmush, 65).

