RU RU
Main News Dynamo Kyiv interested in Juventus midfielder

Dynamo Kyiv interested in Juventus midfielder

Football news Today, 15:13
Dynamo Kyiv interested in Juventus midfielder Photo: Instagram Marco Piaca / Author unknown

Киевское "Динамо" has shown interest in midfielder Marco Pjaca from Juventus and the Croatian national team, according to Numero Diez.

According to the source, the Ukrainian club is considering a one-year loan deal for the player. In the summer of 2024, "Dynamo" may have a priority option to buy the player's transfer. However, the high salary of the Croatian, who earns two million euros per year, could be a potential issue.

The 28-year-old Pjaca has been playing for Juventus since 2016. He transferred to the Italian club from Dinamo Zagreb. The transfer fee amounted to 29.4 million euros. In total, the midfielder has played 21 matches in all competitions for Juventus and scored one goal. With Juventus, Pjaca became the champion of Italy in the 2016/2017 season and also won the Italian Cup in the 2016/2017 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024. He has also played on loan for Schalke, Fiorentina, Anderlecht, Genoa, Torino, and Empoli.

Pjaca has been playing for the Croatian national team since 2014. He has played a total of 24 matches for the Croatian team, scored one goal, and provided one assist.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Juventus Dynamo Kyiv Serie A Italy Premier League Ukraine
Popular news
Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million Football news Today, 07:55 Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million
Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history Football news Today, 06:45 Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 14:56 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine
Chelsea sign France defender Football news Yesterday, 05:44 Chelsea sign France defender
Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news 03 aug 2023, 16:43 Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs Football news 03 aug 2023, 13:15 Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:50 PSG have agreed the terms of the contract with the striker of the French national team Football news Today, 09:35 Tottenham are ready to pay more than 20 million for the striker of the Iranian national team Football news Today, 09:15 Napoli close to signing Brazilian defender Football news Today, 08:50 Sevilla buy Swiss midfielder Football news Today, 08:20 Barcelona set price for American defender Dest Football news Today, 08:00 Barcelona have big difficulties with the registration of Gundogan Football news Today, 07:55 Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million Football news Today, 07:42 West Ham find Declan Rice replacement at Ajax Football news Today, 07:30 Barcelona are ready to buy one of the leaders of Manchester City Football news Today, 07:15 Shakhtar responded to Benfica's offer to sell goalkeeper Trubin
Sport Predictions
Football Today Goias vs Gremio predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Karlsruher vs Hamburger predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Anderlecht vs Antwerp predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Grasshopper vs Basel predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Prediction for Manchester City vs Arsenal 6 August 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Manchester City vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Cruzeiro vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Coritiba vs Red Bull Bragantino predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Bahia vs America Mineiro predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football 06 aug 2023 Cuiaba vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023