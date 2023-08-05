Dynamo Kyiv interested in Juventus midfielder

Киевское "Динамо" has shown interest in midfielder Marco Pjaca from Juventus and the Croatian national team, according to Numero Diez.

According to the source, the Ukrainian club is considering a one-year loan deal for the player. In the summer of 2024, "Dynamo" may have a priority option to buy the player's transfer. However, the high salary of the Croatian, who earns two million euros per year, could be a potential issue.

The 28-year-old Pjaca has been playing for Juventus since 2016. He transferred to the Italian club from Dinamo Zagreb. The transfer fee amounted to 29.4 million euros. In total, the midfielder has played 21 matches in all competitions for Juventus and scored one goal. With Juventus, Pjaca became the champion of Italy in the 2016/2017 season and also won the Italian Cup in the 2016/2017 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024. He has also played on loan for Schalke, Fiorentina, Anderlecht, Genoa, Torino, and Empoli.

Pjaca has been playing for the Croatian national team since 2014. He has played a total of 24 matches for the Croatian team, scored one goal, and provided one assist.