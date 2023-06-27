"Dynamo" Kyiv announced the return of the club legend
Football news Today, 13:24
Photo: FC Dynamo Kyiv Twitter/Author unknown
The press service of "Dynamo" Kyiv on the official website announced the return of striker Andriy Yarmolenko to the team.
The football player was a free agent, so he got the Ukrainian club for free. The parties signed a contract until the summer of 2025.
Yarmolenko, 33, played for Dynamo from 2006 to 2017. In total, he made 340 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 137 goals and providing 90 assists. He also played for Desna, Borussia Dortmund and West Ham. He played 115 matches for the Ukrainian national team and scored 45 goals. 3-time champion of Ukraine, 2-time winner of the Ukrainian Cup, 3-time winner of the Ukrainian Super Cup.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 13:57 Manchester City buy 4-time Champions League winner
Football news Yesterday, 16:33 "Dynamo" Kyiv hinted at the return of the club legend
Football news 25 june 2023, 14:14 Al Hilal sign Chelsea star defender
Football news 24 june 2023, 13:56 Ukraine snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship
Football news 22 june 2023, 16:30 Real Madrid have decided on the size of the offer for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
Football news 21 june 2023, 14:48 The national team of Ukraine started with a victory at the youth Euro-2023
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:15 Portugal in the 89th minute snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship Football news Today, 13:57 Manchester City buy 4-time Champions League winner Football news Today, 13:55 Andrea Pirlo became the head coach of the Italian club Football news Today, 13:42 Montenegrin "Budućnost" won the first match of the Champions League of the season 2023/2024 Football news Today, 13:31 Juventus announced a contract extension with one of the leaders Football news Today, 13:24 "Dynamo" Kyiv announced the return of the club legend Football news Today, 10:38 Turkish club will go to a friendly tournament in Russia Football news Today, 10:00 Ukraine has chosen the best referee of the season Football news Today, 09:31 Pirlo to head a second division club Football news Today, 09:00 There is a solid candidate for Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Football Today Croatia vs Romania predictions and betting tips on June 27, 2023 Football Today Spain vs Ukraine predictions and betting tips on June 27, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Czech Republic vs Israel predictions and betting tips on June 28, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 England vs Germany predictions and betting tips on June 28, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Switzerland vs France predictions and betting tips on June 28, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Italy vs Norway predictions and betting tips on June 28, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Internacional vs Independiente Medellin predictions and betting tips on June 29, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Racing Avellaneda vs Ñublense predictions and betting tips on June 29, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Corinthians vs Liverpool Montevideo predictions and betting tips Football 28 june 2023 Independiente del Valle vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on June 29, 2023