"Dynamo" Kyiv announced the return of the club legend

The press service of "Dynamo" Kyiv on the official website announced the return of striker Andriy Yarmolenko to the team.

The football player was a free agent, so he got the Ukrainian club for free. The parties signed a contract until the summer of 2025.

Yarmolenko, 33, played for Dynamo from 2006 to 2017. In total, he made 340 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 137 goals and providing 90 assists. He also played for Desna, Borussia Dortmund and West Ham. He played 115 matches for the Ukrainian national team and scored 45 goals. 3-time champion of Ukraine, 2-time winner of the Ukrainian Cup, 3-time winner of the Ukrainian Super Cup.