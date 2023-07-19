David Neres in the near future may again change the club

As the source writes, the talented footballer David Neres was in the sphere of interests of the Russian “Zenith”, which has already begun discussions with the player of a possible transition.

The 26-year-old Brazilian is seen as a possible replacement should his compatriots Malcolm and Claudinho leave this summer.

According to journalist Vene Casagrande, the player himself is interested in such a development of events.

Neres has been playing for Benfica since 2022, where he moved from Shakhtar Donetsk. In Ukraine, the forward never played a single match due to the start of a full-scale war.

Neres is a graduate of Sao Paulo, his contract with the Portuguese club runs until the summer of 2027.

Last season, the Brazilian played 48 matches for the Portuguese club, in which he scored 12 goals and gave 16 assists.

Note that Russian football is under the sanctions of FIFA and UEFA due to the outbreak of war in Ukraine. In this regard, local clubs do not take part in international competitions.