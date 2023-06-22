Courtois may make an unexpected decision on his career

Real Madrid goal guard Thibaut Courtois can temporarily refuse to play for the Belgian national team.

Recall that the experienced Belgian recently left the team during the training camp because he was not appointed captain for the match against Austria.

The media learned that Courtois was disappointed by the public statements of mentor Domenico Tedesco.

Journalist Miguel Angel Diaz believes that the goalkeeper may consider a temporary departure from the Belgian national team. It could also be affected by the decision of the Belgian national team management to fire goalkeepers coach Erwin Lemmens.