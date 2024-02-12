Copenhagen vs Manchester City. Predicted line-ups and latest news

Tomorrow, on February 13th, the sensational Copenhagen will host Manchester City at their stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Based on data from analytical sources, Dailysports has prepared the latest news on the match, as well as the tentative line-ups for both teams.

Unfortunately, the Danish champions cannot field their strongest lineup. It's not just about injuries; due to an accumulation of yellow cards, key central midfielder Lucas Lerager will miss the match.

In terms of injuries, Copenhagen will also be without central defender Davit Khocholava, who has been sidelined for a significant part of the season. Additionally, experienced forward Khouma Babacar won't be available. However, the main loss is the primary left-back, Birger Meling.

Pep Guardiola finds himself in a situation that any coach would envy: no players suspended, no injuries, and 10 consecutive wins in all competitions. Everything is falling into place perfectly.

Possible Copenhagen line-up

Grabara – Ankersen, McKenna, Diks, Jelert – Matsson, Falk Jensen, Diogo Gonçalves – Elyounoussi, Claesson, Ashour

Possible Manchester City line-up

Ederson – Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol – Rodri, Foden, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Doku – Haaland

The match will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time.