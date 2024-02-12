RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Copenhagen vs Manchester City. Predicted line-ups and latest news

Copenhagen vs Manchester City. Predicted line-ups and latest news

Football news Today, 09:04
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Copenhagen vs Manchester City. Predicted line-ups and latest news Copenhagen vs Manchester City. Predicted line-ups and latest news

Tomorrow, on February 13th, the sensational Copenhagen will host Manchester City at their stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Based on data from analytical sources, Dailysports has prepared the latest news on the match, as well as the tentative line-ups for both teams.

Unfortunately, the Danish champions cannot field their strongest lineup. It's not just about injuries; due to an accumulation of yellow cards, key central midfielder Lucas Lerager will miss the match.

In terms of injuries, Copenhagen will also be without central defender Davit Khocholava, who has been sidelined for a significant part of the season. Additionally, experienced forward Khouma Babacar won't be available. However, the main loss is the primary left-back, Birger Meling.

Pep Guardiola finds himself in a situation that any coach would envy: no players suspended, no injuries, and 10 consecutive wins in all competitions. Everything is falling into place perfectly.

Possible Copenhagen line-up

  • Grabara – Ankersen, McKenna, Diks, Jelert – Matsson, Falk Jensen, Diogo Gonçalves – Elyounoussi, Claesson, Ashour

Possible Manchester City line-up

  • Ederson – Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol – Rodri, Foden, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Doku – Haaland

The match will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City FC Copenhagen Champions League
Popular news
Watch FULL VIDEO. Usher’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show NFL News Today, 03:35 Watch FULL VIDEO. Usher’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show
Defeated cancer and became an AFCON hero. Haller has made an incredible journey Football news Today, 02:32 Defeated cancer and became an AFCON hero. Haller has made an incredible journey
Moyes out. West Ham fans' reaction to the humiliation in the match against Arsenal Football news Yesterday, 12:05 Moyes out. West Ham fans' reaction to the humiliation in the match against Arsenal
Invite Kane to Celtic for an experiment. Fans mocked the Bayern striker after the match vs Bayer Football news Yesterday, 06:47 Invite Kane to Celtic for an experiment. Fans mocked the Bayern striker after the match vs Bayer
"No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title Football news Yesterday, 05:08 "No chance". Alex Ferguson spoke about the chances of one of the leaders of the EPL to win the title
'That was f****ng awesome'. The Qatar forward showed off a card trick while celebrating goal. VIDEO Football news Yesterday, 04:37 'That was f****ng awesome'. The Qatar forward showed off a card trick while celebrating goal. VIDEO
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:09 PSG makes a midfielder from an EPL club its main transfer target for the summer Football news Today, 09:04 Copenhagen vs Manchester City. Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Today, 08:33 Mourinho could take charge of a European giant. He has previously been flirted with them Football news Today, 08:15 Manchester United star could return to his homeland Football news Today, 08:15 RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid. Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Today, 08:05 Howe may bring his former protege to Newcastle Football news Today, 07:37 The leader of Bayer could move to an English Premier League club Football news Today, 07:32 The Barcelona talent has achieved two more records Football news Today, 07:06 Not the EPL. A top club is known to be interested in Osimhen Football news Today, 06:55 Daily Weekend. Champions of Asia and Africa are known, unexpected results in top league matches
Sport Predictions
Football Today Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Kayserispor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Real Valladolid vs Albacete prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Saint-Étienne vs Troyes prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Juventus vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Almeria vs Athletic prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 by Miguel Solomons Football Today Arouca vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Basketball Today Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024