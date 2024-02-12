RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid. Predicted line-ups and latest news

Tomorrow, on February 13th, RB Leipzig will host Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Based on data from analytical sources, Dailysports has prepared the latest news on the match, as well as the tentative line-ups for both teams.

RB Leipzig approaches the match with nearly their optimal lineup. Head coach Marco Rose can only be without central midfielder Amadou Haidara, who is sidelined due to a knee injury.

On the other hand, Real Madrid is facing a genuine injury crisis. In the previous match against Girona (4:0), the team's leader and main star, Jude Bellingham, suffered an ankle injury. It is expected that he will be out for a period of 2 to 3 weeks.

The main issue for Real Madrid is in the center of defense. Eder Militao and David Alaba have been unavailable for some time, and while Antonio Rudiger's injury is minor, he did not travel with the team to Leipzig. Against Girona, Carlo Ancelotti was forced to field the unconventional center-back pairing of Carvajal and Tchouaméni. However, Nacho, who missed the Girona game, could return to play tomorrow.

Thibaut Courtois remains unavailable, and his return is not expected before the beginning of April. In recent matches, competition for the goalkeeper position has been won by Andriy Lunin, while Kepa Arrizabalaga remains on the bench.

Possible RB Leipzig line-up

Blaswich – Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum – Schlager, Kampl, Xavi Simons, Olmo – Sesko, Openda

Possible Real Madrid line-up

Lunin – Carvajal, Tchouaméni, Nacho, Mendy – Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Diaz – Vinicius Junior, Rodrigo

The match will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time.