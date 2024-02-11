Leipzig vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 by Jan Novak

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.68 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

In the 1/8 finals of the Champions League, a match between Leipzig and Real Madrid will take place. The encounter will be held in Germany on Tuesday, February 13. The game is scheduled to start at 21:00 Central European Time.

Leipzig

After a decent start to the current season, the team has slightly faltered in terms of results and slipped to fifth place in the Bundesliga table. The year 2024 did not start well for the "Bulls", but after three consecutive defeats, the team defeated Union and drew against Augsburg. It will be interesting to see what Marco Rose's team can offer against the formidable Real Madrid. Interestingly, Leipzig does not have any significant injury concerns. Only Amadou Haidara is sidelined, but he is not a regular starter.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid is confidently marching towards another title on the domestic front. Last weekend, Ancelotti's men comfortably defeated their main competitor, Girona, with a score of 4-0 at home. The gap from the second position is now five points, providing a good cushion to focus on the duel with Leipzig for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

Leipzig scored and conceded in all group stage matches.

Real Madrid has not lost in regular time since September.

The teams faced each other in the same group in the previous Champions League, exchanging home victories.

Leipzig vs Real Madrid Prediction

I don't think the current Leipzig side can seriously challenge Real Madrid for a place in the quarter-finals. Undoubtedly, everything will be decided in the return leg, but I believe the visitors will try to secure a victory even away from home. I will bet on a win for the Spanish team with a handicap of 0.