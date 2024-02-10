RU RU NG NG
Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild prediction
Vegas Golden Knights Vegas Golden Knights
NHL 12 feb 2024, 21:00 Vegas Golden Knights - Minnesota Wild
Las Vegas , T-Mobile Arena
Minnesota Wild Minnesota Wild
In the regular NHL championship, there will be a match between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Minnesota Wild. The game will take place overnight on Tuesday, February 13, starting at 04:00 Central European Time.

Vegas Golden Knights

The defending Stanley Cup champions started the new season excellently. However, over time, the Golden Knights have slightly slowed down and slipped to fourth place in the Western Conference standings. At the moment, securing a playoff spot seems like a done deal for Vegas, as they are unlikely to lose their advantage.

Minnesota Wild

Minnesota has consistently exited the Stanley Cup playoffs in the first round over the past three seasons, and the team is currently going through a challenging period in the regular championship. Unlike previous years, the team is far from its best form and is not among the contenders for a playoff spot. However, Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov will surely try to lead their team into the top eight clubs in the conference.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Vegas has won their last four home matches.
  • Minnesota narrowly won the two most recent encounters.
  • The Golden Knights have won the last three head-to-head meetings.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild Prediction

Both teams have been limited to scoring 2-3 goals in their recent matches. I believe the same level of scoring will continue in this game, so I'll bet on the total goals being under 6.5.

