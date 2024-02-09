Nigeria vs Ivory Coast prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 by Jan Novak

Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.92 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the final match of the 2023 African Cup of Nations, Nigeria will face Ivory Coast. The game will take place in Abidjan on Sunday, February 11th. The kickoff is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time.

Nigeria

The Nigerians have performed decently in the current tournament and have rightfully reached the final. The team has conceded only two goals in six games, one of which was from a penalty. The Nigerian team has managed to score more than one goal in only one match, mostly settling for minimal victories. Interestingly, after reaching the playoffs, three out of the four goals scored by the team are attributed to Ademola Lukman, who has been performing well at Atalanta.

Ivory Coast

The tournament hosts haven't displayed top-notch play and have reached the final not without a huge dose of luck. After a good start with a victory over Guinea-Bissau, the Ivorians lost the next two matches in the group stage. However, their three points were enough to advance to the playoffs from the third position. In knockout matches, the Elephants barely defeated Senegal (on penalties) and Mali (in extra time), and in the semifinals, they narrowly defeated the DR Congo team.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

The Nigerian team has suffered only one defeat in their last 14 matches.

Ivory Coast has already conceded six goals in seven matches in the current tournament.

The teams met in the group stage, where Nigeria secured a narrow victory (1-0).

Nigeria - Ivory Coast Prediction

The opponents have roughly equal chances of success. There are suspicions that both teams will prioritize defense and won't create many dangerous moments. I'll bet on a total under 2 goals.