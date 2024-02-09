RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Nigeria vs Ivory Coast prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 by Jan Novak

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 by Jan Novak

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Nigeria vs Ivory Coast prediction
Nigeria Nigeria
Africa Cup of Nations 11 feb 2024, 15:00 Nigeria - Ivory Coast
-
- : -
International, Abidjan, Stade Alassane Ouattara
Ivory Coast Ivory Coast
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.92
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the final match of the 2023 African Cup of Nations, Nigeria will face Ivory Coast. The game will take place in Abidjan on Sunday, February 11th. The kickoff is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time.

Nigeria

The Nigerians have performed decently in the current tournament and have rightfully reached the final. The team has conceded only two goals in six games, one of which was from a penalty. The Nigerian team has managed to score more than one goal in only one match, mostly settling for minimal victories. Interestingly, after reaching the playoffs, three out of the four goals scored by the team are attributed to Ademola Lukman, who has been performing well at Atalanta.

Ivory Coast

The tournament hosts haven't displayed top-notch play and have reached the final not without a huge dose of luck. After a good start with a victory over Guinea-Bissau, the Ivorians lost the next two matches in the group stage. However, their three points were enough to advance to the playoffs from the third position. In knockout matches, the Elephants barely defeated Senegal (on penalties) and Mali (in extra time), and in the semifinals, they narrowly defeated the DR Congo team.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

  • The Nigerian team has suffered only one defeat in their last 14 matches.
  • Ivory Coast has already conceded six goals in seven matches in the current tournament.
  • The teams met in the group stage, where Nigeria secured a narrow victory (1-0).

Nigeria - Ivory Coast Prediction

The opponents have roughly equal chances of success. There are suspicions that both teams will prioritize defense and won't create many dangerous moments. I'll bet on a total under 2 goals.

Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.92
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Wellington Phoenix vs Western United FC prediction A-League Men Australia Today, 23:30 Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Wellington Phoenix Odds: 1.92 Western United FC Recommended MelBet
Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC prediction A-League Men Australia 10 feb 2024, 01:30 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Melbourne Victory Odds: 1.61 Macarthur FC Bet now MelBet
Brisbane Roar FC vs Melbourne City FC prediction A-League Men Australia 10 feb 2024, 02:00 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.6 Melbourne City FC Bet now MelBet
Deportivo Alaves vs Villarreal prediction LaLiga Spain 10 feb 2024, 08:00 Alavés vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Deportivo Alaves Odds: 1.81 Villarreal Recommended MelBet
Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 feb 2024, 09:30 Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Union Berlin Odds: 1.88 Wolfsburg Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 No italian coaches in Barcelona, and de Jong will be shown the door. Daily Digest for February 9 Football news Today, 16:57 The manager of Liverpool expressed opposition to the concept of a blue card in football Football news Today, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions Basketball news Today, 15:52 The basketball player from Denver maintains his leadership in the race for the MVP title Motorsport News Today, 15:23 The schedule of the Formula 1 pre-season test schedule is now known Football news Today, 14:55 Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel NFL News Today, 14:13 For the first time in history, an NFL game will be held at the Real Madrid stadium Football news Today, 14:10 Beşiktaş completed their second transfer of the day Football news Today, 13:45 Benzema has restored his Instagram account, but not without some cleanup Biathlon News Today, 13:36 French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships
Sport Predictions
Football Today Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Alavés vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Eintracht Frankfurt and Bochum prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Carlisle vs Portsmouth prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024