Milan vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The Sunday program of the 24th round of the Italian Serie A will conclude with a match at the "San Siro", where Milan will take on Napoli. What can we expect from this pivotal encounter? Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Milan

Under the stewardship of Stefano Pioli, the Rossoneri confidently hold on to the third position in the league table. With 49 points garnered from 23 matches, they sit comfortably 11 points ahead of fifth-placed Roma. In the previous round, Milan faced an away fixture against Frosinone and secured a 3-2 victory. Despite conceding first, the Devils managed to turn the tide in their favor. This victory marked their fourth win in the last five matches, with one draw. In their 11 home games, Stefano Pioli's men have secured 8 victories, suffering defeat only twice.

Napoli

The reigning champions of Italy appear to be a shadow of their former selves in the current Serie A campaign. Even the shock therapy of a coaching change has not revitalized them, as they continue to hover around the European qualification spots. After 22 rounds, Napoli sits in seventh place with 35 points. They trail sixth-placed Bologna by just one point, while the Champions League zone is within reach, with a gap of four points. Last weekend, Walter Mazzarri's side defeated Verona 2-1 at home, securing their second victory in the last five rounds, with one loss during this period. However, their recent away performances have been far from impressive, with three losses and one draw in their last four away matches.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the first leg of the season, Napoli played out a 2-2 draw against Milan at their home ground.

Last season, the two teams met in the quarter-final stage of the Champions League, with Milan emerging victorious with a 1-0 win at home and a 1-1 draw in Naples.

Napoli suffered a defeat at the San Siro in the Champions League, despite winning their previous three matches there in the league.

Milan vs Napoli Prediction

The Rossoneri currently appear much more assured in the league than Napoli, and the bookmakers rightly favor Milan in this encounter. However, Stefano Pioli's side has struggled to keep clean sheets in their recent games, regardless of the opponent. Therefore, we believe that a bet on "Both Teams to Score" with odds of 1.70 seems fitting for this match.