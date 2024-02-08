Real Madrid vs Girona prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 by Dillan George

Prediction on game Win Real Madrid Odds: 1.39 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 24th round of La Liga, one of the season's key matches is set to take place at the Santiago Bernabéu, where Real Madrid will face the sensational Girona. The match prediction for these teams has been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

Real Madrid

Despite a considerable number of injuries and other personnel losses, Real Madrid continues to lead the La Liga standings with 58 points. This season, Real Madrid has suffered defeat only at the hands of one team – Atlético Madrid. In the 6th round of La Liga, under manager Ancelotti, the team lost 1-3, and in the Copa del Rey, they fell to Diego Simeone's side in extra time with a scoreline of 2-4. In the previous round, Real Madrid faced Atlético Madrid again and missed out on victory in the final minutes, concluding the match with a 1-1 draw.

Girona

The modest Catalan team continues to script a remarkable chapter in European football history. Girona has already accumulated 56 points, securing the second position. It may be hard to believe, but Girona's unbeaten streak in La Liga now spans 15 matches. In their last game, under the management of Michel, the team played to a goalless draw against Champions League play-off participant Real Sociedad.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In this season, only Real Madrid has managed to defeat Girona in La Liga, securing a 3-0 victory in the 8th round.

Girona has triumphed over Real Madrid three times in its history.

Match prediction for Real Madrid vs Girona

Girona is experiencing a historic season, but there seems to be a slight waning of their momentum, as evidenced by their exit from the Copa del Rey against Mallorca (2-3) and a recent draw against Almería (0-0). I predict that the Madrid side will garner three points and extend their lead in the table.