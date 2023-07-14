Chilean legend Arturo Vidal joins new club

The press service of Brazilian club "Athletico Paranaense" has announced on their official website the transfer of Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal from "Flamengo".

The 36-year-old player has joined the new club as a free agent. Vidal has signed a contract with the Brazilian club until December 31, 2023, with the option for a one-year extension.

Vidal had been playing for "Flamengo" since the summer of 2022. He joined the club from Inter Milan as a free agent. In total, Vidal has played 51 matches in all competitions for "Flamengo", scoring two goals and providing three assists. He has previously played for clubs such as "Colo-Colo", "Bayer", "Juventus", "Bayern Munich", and "Barcelona". He has won the Italian Serie A five times, the German Bundesliga three times, the Chilean league three times, and the Spanish La Liga once.

Vidal has been playing for the Chilean national team since 2007. He has played a total of 140 matches in all competitions for the Chilean national team, scoring 33 goals and providing nine assists. He has also received 38 yellow cards and three red cards.