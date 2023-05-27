Chelsea will not buy a Russian footballer

Chelsea spokesman Toby Craig has denied rumors that the club is interested in buying Dinamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan.

According to him, claims of interest in the Russian national team player are untrue, Sport24 reports.

Earlier, journalist Felix Johnston reported that Chelsea continues to be interested in Zakharyan, but faces difficulties in processing the transfer due to sanctions.

Interestingly, rumors about the transfer of the 20-year-old midfielder to the London club were already rumored last year.