Chelsea turn down Manchester United's big bid for Mount

Manchester United failed to reach an agreement for the transfer of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, according to The Athletic.

According to the source, Manchester United offered €52 million plus an additional €6 million in bonuses for the player, but their offer was rejected. Chelsea values the player at €70+6 million. However, Manchester United does not intend to increase their offer but hopes to persuade the "Blues" to make a discount.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Mount has played 35 matches in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring three goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.