Chelsea had its worst season in 45 years

After the defeat against Manchester United in the rescheduled match of the 32nd round of the English championship, the total number of defeats Chelsea for the season increased to 22.

The team lost more matches only in one season - 1978/1979, when they lost 29 times and were relegated from the top flight of English soccer.

On May 28, the final round of the AFL will be held, in which Chelsea will play Newcastle.

The Londoners are in twelfth place in the standings.