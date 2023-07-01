Cesc Fabregas retired from football and found a new profession

Famous Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas on his Instagram announced the end of his career as a football player.

The Spaniard decided to switch to coaching and will soon start coaching the youth team of the Italian club Como.

Fabregas, 36, has previously played for Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Monaco and Como. He has made 110 caps and scored 15 goals for Spain. winner of the FA Cup, winner of the Spanish Cup, winner of the English League Cup, winner of the Super Cup of England, 2-time winner of the Spanish Super Cup, winner of the Europa League, winner of the UEFA Super Cup, winner of the Club World Cup, 2-time European champion, world champion.