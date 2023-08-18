Bayern win a landslide win in the Bundesliga

In the 1st round of the German championship, Munich's "Bayern" achieved a significant victory over Bremen's "Werder" as the match took place in Bremen at the Weser Stadium, ending with a 4-0 win for the visitors.

Leroy Sané opened the scoring early in the match, assisted by Harry Kane. In the 74th minute, Kane scored his first goal for "Bayern" with an assist from Alphonso Davies. In injury time, Sané scored again from a pass by Thomas Müller, and Mathis Tel also found the net with an assist from Davies.

"Werder" Bremen - "Bayern" Munich - 0:4 (0:1, 0:3)

Goals: 0:1 - 4 Sané, 0:2 - 74 Kane, 0:3 - 90 Sané, 0:4 - 90 Tel.

"Werder": Pavlenka, Weiser (Berk, 59), Veljkovic, Friedl, Piper, Jung (Opitz, 79), Bittencourt (Schmid, 68), Linen (Gross, 68), Stagge (Kownacki, 79), Füllkrug, Duksch.

"Bayern": Ullreich, Meunier, Upamecano, Kim Min-Jae (De Ligt, 68), Davies, Goretzka (Laimer, 79), Kimmich, Coman (Choupo-Moting, 84), Sané, Musiala (Müller, 84), Kane (Tel, 84).

Yellow cards: Duksch (20), Kim Min-Jae (55), Linen (56).