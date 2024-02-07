RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer

Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer

Football news Today, 16:41
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer

Barcelona has filed a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the Russian club Zenit, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The Catalans claim that the representatives from Russia have not paid the bonuses that were stipulated during the sale of the Brazilian player. It is worth noting that the footballer moved from Spain to Russia in August 2019 for 41.5 million euros. One of the clauses that could increase the transfer fee was the participation of the St. Petersburg team in the 2022/23 Champions League.

Zenit qualified for the tournament; however, last year, FIFA stated that Zenit should not pay these funds after being excluded from the 2022-23 Champions League as part of UEFA's ban on Russian clubs.

The trial for this case will take place on March 22, 2024. Zenit sold the winger to the Saudi club Al-Hilal last July for 60 million euros.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Zenit St. Petersburg
Popular news
Dani Alves has given a statement in a sexual assault allegation. Here is his full declaration Football news Today, 17:56 Dani Alves has given a statement in a sexual assault allegation. Here is his full declaration
The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined Football news Today, 17:17 The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined
Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory Football news Today, 16:54 Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory
VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco Football news Today, 15:46 VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco
One of the greatest golfers in history will participate in the tournament taking place next week Golf News Today, 14:27 One of the greatest golfers in history will participate in the tournament taking place next week
"United in Success": The revenue of UEFA Champions League participants is set to increase Football news Today, 14:09 "United in Success": The revenue of UEFA Champions League participants is set to increase
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:17 The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined Football news Today, 17:08 AFCON and Asian Cup final pairing decided, Chelsea wants Michel Sanchez. Daily Digest for February 7 Football news Today, 17:03 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:58 Elephants are stronger than Leopards. Ivory Coast emerged as the second finalist of the AFCON Football news Today, 16:54 Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer Football news Today, 15:46 VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco Football news Today, 15:44 The pivotal forward of Girona participated in a training session ahead of the matches against Real Football news Today, 15:28 Barcelona is anticipating significant squad changes in the summer Boxing News Today, 15:28 PHOTO: The legendary Tyson met with Holyfield, the man whose ear he famously bit off
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Finland vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Antalyaspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Czech Republic vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Valencia vs. Olympiacos prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Olimpia Milano vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024