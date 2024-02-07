Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer

Barcelona has filed a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the Russian club Zenit, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The Catalans claim that the representatives from Russia have not paid the bonuses that were stipulated during the sale of the Brazilian player. It is worth noting that the footballer moved from Spain to Russia in August 2019 for 41.5 million euros. One of the clauses that could increase the transfer fee was the participation of the St. Petersburg team in the 2022/23 Champions League.

Zenit qualified for the tournament; however, last year, FIFA stated that Zenit should not pay these funds after being excluded from the 2022-23 Champions League as part of UEFA's ban on Russian clubs.

The trial for this case will take place on March 22, 2024. Zenit sold the winger to the Saudi club Al-Hilal last July for 60 million euros.