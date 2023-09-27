Controversial Italian footballer Mario Balotelli has hinted that he would like to return to Milan.

Now the former Manchester City player represents the Turkish Adana Demispor.

In a recent interview, he said that not every footballer will be able to cope with the pressure when he plays in an arena like the San Siro.

“Young players hang out when they play in a stadium like San Siro. This requires a strong character. Maybe Milan still needs a partner for Giroud? “I’m here,” ITASportPress quotes Balotelli.

Let us remind you that 33-year-old Balotelli moved to the Turkish championship this fall. The signing of the contract became known on September 15. He moved to a new team as a free agent.

Previously, Mario Balotelli played for Monza, Brescia, Marseille, Nice, Liverpool, Milan, Manchester City and Inter.

In addition, he has 36 caps for the Italian national team, scoring 14 goals and making five assists.

His last team was the Swiss Sion.