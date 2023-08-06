Arsenal won the FA Super Cup against Manchester City in an incredible match

RU RU
In the match for the FA Community Shield, "Arsenal" defeated "Manchester City" in a penalty shootout and became the winner of the trophy.

In the 77th minute, Cole Palmer opened the scoring, but in the 11th minute of added time in the second half, Leandro Trossard equalized the score.

In the penalty shootout, "Arsenal" players scored all their penalties without a miss. Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka, and Fábio Vieira successfully converted their spot-kicks. On the other hand, "Manchester City" only managed to score through Bernardo Silva, as Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri Hernandez missed their penalties.

"Arsenal" - "Manchester City" - 1:1 (0:0, 1:1, 0:0, 0:0) - Arsenal won 4-1 in the penalty shootout.
Goals: 0:1 - 77 Palmer, 1:1 - 90+11 Trossard.

"Arsenal": Ramsdale, White, Gabriel (Smith Rowe, 87), Saliba, Timber (Tierney, 76), Partey, Etebo, Rice (Nketiah, 81), Havertz (Fábio Vieira, 87), Saka, Martinelli (Trossard, 75).

"Manchester City": Ortega, Walker, Stones, Ruben Dias, Akanji, Kovacic (De Bruyne, 64), Grealish (Foden, 58), Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Holland (Palmer, 64), Alvarez.

As a reminder, in the previous season, "Manchester City" won the Premier League title, while "Arsenal" finished in the second place.

