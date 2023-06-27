Andrea Pirlo became the head coach of the Italian club

The press office of Sampdoria from Genoa has announced on their official website the appointment of Andrea Pirlo as the head coach.

The Italian coach has signed a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2025.

In the previous season, Sampdoria was relegated from Serie A and will be playing in Serie B in the upcoming season.

The 44-year-old Pirlo previously coached Juventus and Fatih Karagümrük. He is a winner of the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup.