Andrea Pirlo became the head coach of the Italian club
Football news Today, 13:55
Photo: Instagram Andrea Pirlo/Author Unknown
The press office of Sampdoria from Genoa has announced on their official website the appointment of Andrea Pirlo as the head coach.
The Italian coach has signed a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2025.
In the previous season, Sampdoria was relegated from Serie A and will be playing in Serie B in the upcoming season.
The 44-year-old Pirlo previously coached Juventus and Fatih Karagümrük. He is a winner of the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup.
