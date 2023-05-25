Ancelotti spoke out about the cancellation of Vinicius's red card

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has given his opinion on the decision of the Spanish competition committee (RFEF), which cancelled the red card for striker Vinicius Júnior.

They said that the referee of the match between the "Slivos" and Valencia did not have full information about the incident.

"The cancellation of the card was the right decision because it was a mistake, which they evaluated and corrected," the coach said.

Note that Vinicius did miss Real Madrid's match against Rayo Vallecano yesterday. The Brazilian, according to the coach, has problems with his knee.