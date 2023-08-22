Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League

In the Asian Champions League qualification match, Saudi club "Al-Nassr," featuring Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, secured a victory over "Shabab Al-Ahli" from the United Arab Emirates and advanced to the group stage. The match took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In the 11th minute of the first half, Talisca opened the scoring, assisted by Marcelo Brozovic. In the 18th minute, "Shabab Al-Ahli" equalized through a goal by Yahya Al-Gassani. At the beginning of the second half, Al-Gassani gave the UAE club the lead with two goals. In the 88th minute, Sultan Al-Ganam leveled the score from a pass by Ayman Yahya. In injury time, Talisca and Brozovic scored goals to secure a victory for "Al-Nassr."

"Al-Nassr" Saudi Arabia – "Shabab Al-Ahli" UAE - 4:2 (1:1, 3:1)

Goals: 1:0 – 11 Talisca, 1:1 – 18 Al-Gassani, 1:2 – 46 Al-Gassani, 2:2 – 88 Al-Ganam, 3:2 – 90+5 Talisca, 4:2 – 90+7 Brozovic.

Team lineups:

"Al-Nassr": Al-Akidi, Al-Ganam, Al-Fatil, Al-Amri (Ali, 67), Konan (Yahya, 88), Brozovic, Al-Sulayhim (Garib, 55), Al-Haybari, Talisca, Mane, Ronaldo.

"Shabab Al-Ahli": Nasser, Abbas, Planic, Renan, Salem, Abdalla (Ahmed, 65), Milivojevic, Ganiev, Dabbur, Igor Jesus, Al-Gassani.

Yellow cards: Abdalla (45), Al-Gassani (56), Nasser (74), Salem (90).