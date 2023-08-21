RU RU NG NG
Ajax reach deal for Croatia defender

Football news Today, 00:00
The press service of Amsterdam's "Ajax" has announced on their official website about an agreement reached for the transfer of the central defender of Zagreb's "Dinamo" and the Croatian national team, Josip Šutalo.

The Dutch club has reached an agreement for the transfer of the player for €20.5 million. This amount could increase by an additional €3 million through bonuses. In the near future, Šutalo will undergo a medical examination. If everything goes well, the Croatian player will sign a contract with the new club, which will be valid until the summer of 2028.

The 23-year-old Šutalo is a product of Zagreb's "Dinamo." He has played a total of 88 matches for the club in all competitions, scored seven goals, and provided four assists. With the Zagreb club, Šutalo became the champion of Croatia three times in the seasons 2019/20, 2021/22, and 2022/23. He also won the Croatian Super Cup in 2023.

Since 2022, Šutalo has been playing for the Croatian national team. He has played a total of eight matches for the Croatian national team in various competitions, without scoring any goals or providing any assists.

