African Cup of Nations. Goalless draws in Group E

The final round of the group stage took place in Group E at the African Cup of Nations. Namibia faced Mali, while South Africa played against Tunisia.

Namibia - Mali - 0:0

Throughout the game, Mali had more ball control, but they managed only two shots on target. Namibia, on the other hand, attempted only one shot. However, neither team succeeded in scoring, and the match ended in a goalless draw. Mali accumulated five points after three rounds, securing the top spot in Group E. Namibia has four points and holds the third position.

South Africa - Tunisia - 0:0

Tunisia needed a victory to compete for the knockout stage. However, the match turned out to be quite evenly matched. South Africa prevented Tunisia from creating significant goal-scoring opportunities. South Africa advances to the knockout stage in second place with four points, while Tunisia exits the tournament with two points.